Vejmelka will patrol the home crease versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has struggled over the past week, suffering back-to-back losses to the Hurricanes and the Avalanche while posting an unsightly 5.18 GAA and .857 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder will try to snap his personal seven-game losing streak, which dates all the way back to the beginning of January, in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Toronto team that's won four straight games.