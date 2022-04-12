Vejmelka will defend the cage for Tuesday's home clash with New Jersey, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Vejmelka is 2-6-1 with a 3.92 GAA in his last nine contests and has given up at least two goals in each of those outings. On the year, the 25-year-old netminder is 12-28-2 in 44 appearances and could enter the 2022-23 campaign as the presumptive No. 1 option between the pipes.
