Vejmelka will patrol the home crease Friday against Carolina, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka is coming off a 23-save performance in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He has a 16-18-5 record this season with a 3.32 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Hurricanes rank ninth in the league this campaign with 3.34 goals per game.