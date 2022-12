Vejmelka will guard the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Vejmelka has given up at least three goals in nine straight outings, but he's managed a reasonable 3-3-3 record in that span. The Golden Knights have been struggling at home lately, especially with Jack Eichel (lower body) out, but this is still a tough matchup for Vejmelka and the Coyotes.