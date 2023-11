Vejmelka will patrol the crease for Tuesday's road clash with Dallas, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has dropped five straight games, posting a 0-4-1 record, 3.81 GAA and .878 save percentage. With the backstop struggling, the Coyotes figure to continue splitting the workload between Vejmelka and Connor Ingram. Barring a drastic improvement in his performance, Vejmelka shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.