Vejmelka made 22 saves in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.
It was a rough go for Vejmelka, who had come into the contest on a three-game winning streak. But the Devils came in on an eight-game winning streak. He is now 5-4-1 with a 3.16 GAA and .910 save percentage.
