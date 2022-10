Vejmelka will start Friday at home against Winnipeg.

Vejmelka has made four starts this season and has surrendered at least five goals in three of those contests. To make matters worse for Vejmelka, the Jets are on a bit of a roll after scoring 10 goals in their last two contests. If there's a silver lining for Vejmelka, it's that the Jets are still a middle-of-the-road team offensively this season with their 3.14 goals per game.