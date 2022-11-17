Vejmelka will guard the road net Thursday against Vegas.
Vejmelka saw his three-game winning streak end when he stopped 22 of 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Saturday. He's 5-4-1 with a 3.16 GAA and .910 save percentage in 11 contests this season. Playing against Vegas is one of the toughest assignments a goaltender can get. The Golden Knights rank fourth offensively with 3.59 goals per game.
