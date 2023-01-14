Vejmelka will guard the road net Sunday in Winnipeg, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka will start the second leg of a back-to-back, with Connor Ingram in net Saturday. Vejmelka has struggled recently, dropping his last six starts with a .873 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder will try to get back on track against a Jets team that's averaging 3.4 goals per game, the fourth-highest mark in the league.