Vejmelka allowed five goals on 42 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Boston's best players didn't even get involved much, as the depth forwards did most of the damage against Vejmelka. It's been a rough start to the year for the 26-year-old, as he's allowed 11 goals on 95 shots in just two contests. While it may not be this bad all year, Vejmelka will still face a lot of rubber with a porous defense in front of him. It's not likely to be any easier Monday versus Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Gets start Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Ready for rebound campaign•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Set to start Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Guarding crease Friday•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Receives starting nod Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Pulled in season finale•