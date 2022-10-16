Vejmelka allowed five goals on 42 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Boston's best players didn't even get involved much, as the depth forwards did most of the damage against Vejmelka. It's been a rough start to the year for the 26-year-old, as he's allowed 11 goals on 95 shots in just two contests. While it may not be this bad all year, Vejmelka will still face a lot of rubber with a porous defense in front of him. It's not likely to be any easier Monday versus Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs.