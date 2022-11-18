Vejmelka gave up four goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vejmelka has allowed four goals in each of his last two starts, both losses. The 26-year-old did well to keep the Golden Knights quiet in the first half of the game, but the Coyotes' offense was too slow to get involved. He's now at 5-5-1 with a 3.23 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 12 appearances. The Coyotes' lengthy road trip continues Monday in Nashville.