Coyotes' Kevin Bahl: Inks deal with Arizona
Bahl signed an entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Friday.
The Coyotes picked Bahl in the second round (55th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the season in the OHL and compiled 33 points, 87 PIM and a whopping plus-50 rating in 66 games. The 18-year-old has a lot of potential, and since he's just 18 years old he'll be ineligible for the AHL. Therefore, Bahl will immediately report to the big club.
