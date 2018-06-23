Coyotes' Kevin Bahl: Massive defender headed to desert

Bahl was drafted 55th overall by the Coyotes at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Arizona selected Bahl knowing full well that they are going to get next to no offensive production from the towering defender. The 6-foot-6 Bahl has just two goals and 22 points in 115 career OHL games. Bahl has the reach and length to defend smaller, quicker forwards, but he isn't a great skater and he gets beat wide too often. His overall game has improved over the last two seasons and he is a high character player, so there is hope on the horizon. Bahl's style of play does not lend itself to fantasy relevance.