Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Bags two helpers

Connauton picked up two assists in Saturday's win over the Devils.

Connauton doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value, as this was just his first appearances on the scoresheet in 11 games. The third-pairing rearguard is sporting a minus-6 rating and doesn't play on the power play, so there are definitely better options out there if you're looking to bolster your back-end.

