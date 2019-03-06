Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Blocks four shots
Connauton picked up an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
Connauton is up to eight points in 45 games this season, as well as 84 hits and 69 blocks. Playing time has been inconsistent for the defender, as he was scratched six out of 14 times in February. He only gets third-pairing minutes, and while he's been known to go on a point binge or two a season, he's typically safe to avoid in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...