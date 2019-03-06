Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Blocks four shots

Connauton picked up an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Connauton is up to eight points in 45 games this season, as well as 84 hits and 69 blocks. Playing time has been inconsistent for the defender, as he was scratched six out of 14 times in February. He only gets third-pairing minutes, and while he's been known to go on a point binge or two a season, he's typically safe to avoid in fantasy circles.