Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Dealing with lower-body ailment
Connauton (lower body) will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's game against Detroit, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
The severity of Connauton's ailment remains unclear, but if he's unable to go Thursday, Adam Clendening will likely draw into the lineup against the Red Wings. Arizona should release another update on Connauton's status ahead of puck drop Thursday evening.
