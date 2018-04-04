Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Finding scoring touch late
Connauton finished with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Both of Connauton's points came in the opening frame. The 28-year-old defenseman's lit the lamp four times in his last four games to raise his goal total to a career-high 11.
More News
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Scores two goals in win•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Scores in loss to Winnipeg•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Pointless through past 12 contests•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Bags two helpers•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Logs just 9:54 in loss to Pens•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Given all-clear•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...