Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Finding scoring touch late

Connauton finished with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Both of Connauton's points came in the opening frame. The 28-year-old defenseman's lit the lamp four times in his last four games to raise his goal total to a career-high 11.

