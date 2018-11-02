Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Game-time call

Connauton (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Hurricanes, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Connauton's status for Friday's contest won't be confirmed until his team takes the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy owners thinking about rolling him out as a value play in daily contests will want to check back prior to puck drop. If Connauton's unable to go, Ilya Lyubushkin will draw into the lineup against Carolina.