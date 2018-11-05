Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Game-time decision Monday

Connauton (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Philadelphia, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Connauton has missed two games with flu-like symptoms but appears on track to face the Flyers. Still, the Coyotes are going to wait until closer to puck drop to officialize his status. In 10 games, Connauton has recorded two assists and posted a plus-8 rating.

More News
Our Latest Stories