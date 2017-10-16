Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Given all-clear
Connauton (lower body) has been cleared to suit up against the Stars on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
Coach Rick Tocchet didn't confirm that Connauton would return to the game-day lineup, but considering Adam Clendening averaged a mere 16:09 of ice time while Connauton was sidelined, it seems likely the 27-year-old will suit up versus Dallas.
More News
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Remains sidelined•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Unfit for Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Dealing with lower-body ailment•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Likely to return•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Inching closer to return•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Nearing return to game action•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...