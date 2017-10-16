Play

Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Given all-clear

Connauton (lower body) has been cleared to suit up against the Stars on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Rick Tocchet didn't confirm that Connauton would return to the game-day lineup, but considering Adam Clendening averaged a mere 16:09 of ice time while Connauton was sidelined, it seems likely the 27-year-old will suit up versus Dallas.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories