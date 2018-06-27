Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Lands two-year extension with Arizona
Connauton (upper body) agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.75 million contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.
Connauton enjoyed his best season yet in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (11) and points (21) while posting a plus-3 rating in 73 contests. The 28-year-old blueliner will remain a solid third-pairing option for the Coyotes over the next two seasons, but he likely won't produce enough offense to establish himself as a viable option in most season-long fantasy formats. The 2009 third-round pick missed the final game of the 2017-18 campaign due to an upper-body injury, but there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for training camp.
