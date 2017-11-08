Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Logs just 9:54 in loss to Pens

Connauton received just 9:54 of ice time and recorded a minus-1 rating during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

It was a Connauton's lowest TOI this season, but with an average of just 13:32 per game, it wasn't a significant decrease in playing time. The 27-year-old blue liner has recorded just a single goal and assist through 13 games and has also been a healthy scratch on four occasions. Unless he's promoted up the depth chart, his fantasy value projects to remain extremely limited.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories