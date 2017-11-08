Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Logs just 9:54 in loss to Pens

Connauton received just 9:54 of ice time and recorded a minus-1 rating during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

It was a Connauton's lowest TOI this season, but with an average of just 13:32 per game, it wasn't a significant decrease in playing time. The 27-year-old blue liner has recorded just a single goal and assist through 13 games and has also been a healthy scratch on four occasions. Unless he's promoted up the depth chart, his fantasy value projects to remain extremely limited.