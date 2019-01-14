Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: No go Sunday
Connauton (lower body) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Calgary.
Connauton will miss his fifth consecutive game but should be ready to return any day. His next chance to play comes Wednesday when the Coyotes host San Jose. An official decision on his status for that contest will hopefully come in the next couple of days.
