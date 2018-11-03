Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Not in lineup Friday
Connauton (illness) won't play in Friday's game versus the Hurricanes, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Connauton was solid before he got sick, leading the team in plus-minus rating at plus-8. The 28-year-old blueliner will look to get back in the lineup Monday against the Flyers.
