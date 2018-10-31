Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Not playing due to illness

Connauton won't play Tuesday versus the Senators due to an illness, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Connauton has two assists, 24 shots on goal and 23 hits through 10 games this season. He's been a strong asset on the Coyotes' bottom pairing, and he'll be replaced by Ilya Lyubushkin in this contest.

