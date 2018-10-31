Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Not playing due to illness
Connauton won't play Tuesday versus the Senators due to an illness, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Connauton has two assists, 24 shots on goal and 23 hits through 10 games this season. He's been a strong asset on the Coyotes' bottom pairing, and he'll be replaced by Ilya Lyubushkin in this contest.
More News
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Snags helper Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Lands two-year extension with Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Upper-body injury cuts campaign short•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Finding scoring touch late•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Scores two goals in win•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Scores in loss to Winnipeg•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.