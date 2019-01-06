Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Not playing Sunday

Connauton (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Rangers, NHL.com reports.

Connauton will be on the shelf for a second consecutive game. Fantasy owners shouldn't be dismayed by this fact since the 28-year-old has zero goals and five helpers in 33 games, although his phyiscal play and knack for blocking shots will be missed on the Coyotes' blue line.

