Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Not playing Sunday
Connauton (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Rangers, NHL.com reports.
Connauton will be on the shelf for a second consecutive game. Fantasy owners shouldn't be dismayed by this fact since the 28-year-old has zero goals and five helpers in 33 games, although his phyiscal play and knack for blocking shots will be missed on the Coyotes' blue line.
