Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Not quite ready to play
Connauton (lower body) will not play Thursday night against the Canucks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic repots.
Connauton reportedly practiced Wednesday, signaling that he may not be far away from a return. Of course, even in a healthy state, the blueliner wouldn't be a viable option as the owner of five points (all assists) through 33 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...