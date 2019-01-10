Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Not quite ready to play

Connauton (lower body) will not play Thursday night against the Canucks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic repots.

Connauton reportedly practiced Wednesday, signaling that he may not be far away from a return. Of course, even in a healthy state, the blueliner wouldn't be a viable option as the owner of five points (all assists) through 33 games this season.

