Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Playing Monday
Connauton (illness) will be in the lineup for Monday's showdown with Philadelphia.
Connauton missed the last two games with flu-like symptoms and will suit up for the first time since Oct. 27. The 6-foot-2 blueliner is seeing a career-high 18:54 of ice time per game this season but has just two assists to show for it.
