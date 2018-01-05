Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Pointless through past 12 contests

Connauton failed to register a point for the 12th consecutive game during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Nashville.

The 27-year-old defenseman has averaged just 14:09 of ice time during the scoring drought, and with Arizona scoring the second fewest goals per game (2.29) in the league, it's best to look past him in all fantasy settings. It's probably best not to expect an uptick in value from Connauton, either.