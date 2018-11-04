Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Probable for Monday

Connauton (illness) is likely to suit up against the Flyers on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Connauton missed the last two games with flu-like symptoms, but leads the Coyotes with a plus-8 rating. The 28-year-old has just two assists in 10 games on the season after scoring a career-high 11 goals during the 2017-18 campaign.

