Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Remains out Saturday

Connauton (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Oilers.

Connauton will be on the shelf for his fourth straight game, although he's been practicing since Wednesday. His absence from the lineup won't shake up the fantasy realm since Connauton has just five assists in 33 games. The 28-year-old's next opportunity to suit up will be Sunday versus the Flames.

