Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Remains out Saturday
Connauton (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Oilers.
Connauton will be on the shelf for his fourth straight game, although he's been practicing since Wednesday. His absence from the lineup won't shake up the fantasy realm since Connauton has just five assists in 33 games. The 28-year-old's next opportunity to suit up will be Sunday versus the Flames.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...