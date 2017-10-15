Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Remains sidelined
Connauton (lower body) is unfit to play Saturday against Boston.
Saturday will be the second consecutive game missed by the blueliner, who's tallied a goal in three games so far this season. Adam Clendening will continue in Connauton's place in the lineup for the time being.
