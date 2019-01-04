Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Ruled out Friday

Connauton is dealing with a lower-body injury that will cause him to miss Friday's clash with New Jersey, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Considering Connauton has just five assists in 33 games this season, his absence will likely go unnoticed by the majority of fantasy owners. The blueliner has seen an uptick in ice time this year (18:56 per game compared to 15:11in 2017-18), but that hasn't translated into offensive production.