Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Scores in loss to Winnipeg

Connauton scored a first-period goal and logged 13:29 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

While this was the second goal in three games for Connauton, he still has just three tallies and five helpers through 45 contests for the campaign. Additionally, he's only averaging 14:11 of ice time per game this season, so until there is more consistent playing time, it's difficult to rely on the depth defenseman in the majority of settings.