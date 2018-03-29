Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Scores two goals in win

Connauton opened the scoring and scored the game-winner Wednesday, earning a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Connauton isn't exactly a top scoring option for Arizona, having scored just 18 points the entire season after this multi-point showing. It was the first time he's found twine since March 1, and odds are, that won't be the start of something new. He's a depth guy for the Coyotes, but he shouldn't be on your roster unless needed, as his lack of production on the scoresheet makes him a tough fit for most owners.