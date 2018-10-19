Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Snags helper Thursday
Connauton picked up the secondary assist on Vinnie Hinostroza's game-sealing, empty-net goal versus Chicago on Thursday.
Connauton will likely need to take points wherever he can get them, as last season's 21 is likely the blueliner's ceiling. The Edmonton native is logging 19:03 of ice time per game through the first six contests -- well above his 2017-18 average of 15:11, which could set him up for some additional scoring opportunities.
