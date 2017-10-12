Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Unfit for Thursday

Connauton (lower body) will watch Thursday's tilt with Detroit from the press box, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

The blueliner was a question mark heading into Thursday, but wasn't able to prove his health in time for clearance. Despite Connauton having already bagged a goal in the first three games of 2017-18, he's shooting an outrageous 25 percent and shouldn't be considered a viable fantasy option even when he's healthy. Expect Adam Clendening to dress in Connauton's place at least until the injured defenseman's next chance to slot in to the lineup, which will be Saturday against Boston.