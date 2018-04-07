Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Upper-body injury cuts campaign short
Connauton (upper body) will not play Saturday night against the Ducks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
This spells the end of the season for Connaution, who finishes with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) through 73 games. His penchant for laying into opponents led to 116 hits and he redirected 72 more to help out the Arizona goaltenders, but Connauton didn't play enough (15:11 of average ice time) to warrant consideration outside of the deepest fantasy leagues.
