Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Will be scratched Wednesday

Connauton (lower body) will serve as a healthy scratch versus San Jose on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.

Connauton was originally sitting out due to a lower-body injury, yet despite being healthy again, can't seem to crack the lineup. In 33 appearances this season, the Edmonton native is averaging 18:56 of ice time in which he tallied five helpers, 52 shots and 55 blocks. If Connauton does crack the lineup at some point, it will likely come at the expense of Jordan Oesterle.