Capobianco, along with six other players, has been added to Arizona's training camp roster.

Along with Capobianco, Michael Chaput, Hudson Fasching, Jordan Gross, Aaron Ness, Adin Hill and Ivan Prosvetov will all also be attending the Coyotes' training camp. Most, if not all of those players won't see any playing time once the playoffs get underway, but Capobianco could provide an offensive punch from the back end should Arizona suffer several injuries at defense. The 2015 third-round pick racked up an impressive 10 goals and 37 points in 42 games with AHL Tucson this season.