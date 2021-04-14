site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Back on taxi squad
Capobianco was promoted from AHL Tucson to the Coyotes' taxi squad Wednesday.
Capobianco will be on hand as an emergency option for Wednesday afternoon's game versus the Wild. The 23-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless through two top-level appearances this season.
