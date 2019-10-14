The Coyotes recalled Capobianco from AHL Tucson on Monday.

Niklas Hjalmarsson is out for about three months with a cracked fibula, so the Coyotes will afford 22-year-old blueliner Capobianco the first call up. However, it's unsettled whether Capobianco can be a long-term replacement for Hjalmarsson. The two defensemen play different styles, as Hjalmarsson is a stay-at-home player while Capobianco racked up 32 points in 40 AHL games last year. Capobianco's first chance to play will be Tuesday in Winnipeg.