Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Back with big club
The Coyotes recalled Capobianco from AHL Tucson on Monday.
Niklas Hjalmarsson is out for about three months with a cracked fibula, so the Coyotes will afford 22-year-old blueliner Capobianco the first call up. However, it's unsettled whether Capobianco can be a long-term replacement for Hjalmarsson. The two defensemen play different styles, as Hjalmarsson is a stay-at-home player while Capobianco racked up 32 points in 40 AHL games last year. Capobianco's first chance to play will be Tuesday in Winnipeg.
