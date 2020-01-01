Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Called up from minors
Capobianco was recalled from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Capobianco logged seven games for the Yotes in his previous stints in the NHL, in which he tallied one goal, six shots and eight hits while averaging 14:35 of ice time. In order to open up a spot on the 23-man roster, the team flipped Aaron Ness to the Roadrunners.
