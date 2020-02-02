Play

Capobianco was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Sunday.

Capobianco's demotion is a good sign for the potential availability of Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) and/or Ilya Lyubushkin (illness) for Tuesday's game against Edmonton. The 22-year-old defenseman has appeared in nine games for the Coyotes this season, with one goal to show for his efforts.

