Capobianco will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday against the Blue Jackets.

Capobianco was in the midst of just his second NHL game this season when he required assistance leaving the ice. The blueliner had posted a promising 32 points -- seven goals and 25 assists -- and a plus-10 rating over 40 games with AHL Tuscon. Assuming he's healthy for training camp next season, Capobianco could challenge for an Opening night roster spot.