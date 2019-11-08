Play

Capobianco was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.

Capobianco's demotion could be an indication that Jason Demers (lower body) and/or Jordan Oesterle (head) will be cleared to return to the lineup against Minnesota on Saturday. While Capobianco figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year, he will likely play the bulk of his games in the minors this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories