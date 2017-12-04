Capobianco was recalled from AHL Tucson on Monday.

The second-year pro has been enjoying a solid campaign in the minors, recording an impressive 14 points and plus-8 rating in 17 games. With fellow blueliner Joel Hanley having been waived earlier Monday, Capobianco will now serve as the Coyotes' seventh defenseman for the time being.

