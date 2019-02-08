Capobianco had to be helped off the ice after suffering an apparent lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Capobianco sustained his injury when he was hit into the boards by Columbus' Nick Foligno midway through the third period of Thursday's contest. The rookie blueliner wasn't able to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice, so he could be facing a lengthy absence. More details regarding Capobianco's condition should surface ahead of Saturday's matchup with Dallas.