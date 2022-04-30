Capobianco notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Capobianco closed out the season on a positive note with four helpers in his last seven outings. The 24-year-old defenseman has yet to take enough of a step forward to be more than a third-pairing option, and he was seemingly surpassed by Janis Moser and Dysin Mayo (upper body) during the season. Capobianco ended the campaign with nine points, 46 blocked shots, 43 hits, 40 shots on net, 38 PIM and a minus-12 rating through a career-high 45 contests.