Capobianco signed a two-year, $775,000 AAV extension with the Coyotes on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Capobianco tallied 37 points in 42 games with AHL Tuscon and scored his first career NHL goal last season. The 23-year-old blueliner should enter training camp with a shot at carving out a full-time role with the big club next season.